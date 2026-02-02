Photos: ANONYMOUS Opens at Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Anonymous by spit&vigor at the Tiny baby blackbox theater has kicked off it's five week run with a sold out opening week. You can now get a first look at production photos here!

This deeply intimate play brings you front and center to witness an addiction support group. When support group leader Charlie is a no-show, a nervous Richard steps up to take control. Addiction, hope and sobriety are all at stake when the group must face their biggest threat so far - a challenge from within. Anonymous is a truly unique theater experience: the audience sits in the circle with the actors and experiences first hand what the characters are going through.

The cast features Adam Belvo, Daliah Bersstein, Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Steve Gamble, Jesse Metz, Nicholas Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots), Azumi Tsutsui, George Walsh (Improvisers Mindset).