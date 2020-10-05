Rogue Theater Festival Goes Digital
Tickets are on sale starting November 16th!
Rogue Theater Festival, produced in association with 13th St. Repertory Theater, has announced they will be streaming their festival this December, 2020. Tickets are on sale starting November 16th! All tickets and streaming will be via Showtix4U.com.
Thursday, December 10th
Intuitive Leap
By: Barbara Yoshida
7:00 PM
Parking Lot Drama
By: J.A. Weygant
7:45 PM
Brian's Poems
By: Larry Rinkel
8:30 PM
Friday, December 11th
Sunset Limited
By: Michele Privette
7:00 PM
Celine and Justin
By: Kieran Carroll
7:45 PM
Halloween 1981
By: Rossi
8:30 PM
Saturday, December 12th
Morning Ritual
By: Serena Norr
2:00 PM
And Everything Was Perfect
By: Monte D. Mongecleagre
2:45 PM
The DMV
By: Taylor Owens
3:30 PM
Addicted
By: Halie Smith
4:15 PM
Idolatry
By: Nicholas Bompart
7:00 PM
Crossover
By: Danielle Moore
8:00 PM
Sunday, December 13th
Rise Esperanto
By: Wayne Firestone
1:00 PM
The Cockroach of Broadway
By: Hope Weiner
2:30 PM
Godless
By: Jarrett Winters Morley
3:00 PM
Support the arts and make a wave with them again this year! For more information be sure to check out our website https://www.roguetheaterfestival.com/