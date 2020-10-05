Rogue Theater Festival Goes Digital

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tickets are on sale starting November 16th!

Rogue Theater Festival, produced in association with 13th St. Repertory Theater, has announced they will be streaming their festival this December, 2020. Tickets are on sale starting November 16th! All tickets and streaming will be via Showtix4U.com.

Thursday, December 10th

Intuitive Leap

By: Barbara Yoshida

7:00 PM

Parking Lot Drama

By: J.A. Weygant

7:45 PM

Brian's Poems

By: Larry Rinkel

8:30 PM

Friday, December 11th

Sunset Limited

By: Michele Privette

7:00 PM

Celine and Justin

By: Kieran Carroll

7:45 PM

Halloween 1981

By: Rossi

8:30 PM

Saturday, December 12th

Morning Ritual

By: Serena Norr

2:00 PM

And Everything Was Perfect

By: Monte D. Mongecleagre

2:45 PM

The DMV

By: Taylor Owens

3:30 PM

Addicted

By: Halie Smith

4:15 PM

Idolatry

By: Nicholas Bompart

7:00 PM

Crossover

By: Danielle Moore

8:00 PM

Sunday, December 13th

Rise Esperanto

By: Wayne Firestone

1:00 PM

The Cockroach of Broadway

By: Hope Weiner

2:30 PM

Godless

By: Jarrett Winters Morley

3:00 PM

Support the arts and make a wave with them again this year! For more information be sure to check out our website https://www.roguetheaterfestival.com/

