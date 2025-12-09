The 2025 Collaboration Awards Honors Women Helping Women

The Women in the Arts & Media Coalition gala spotlights teams creating new work in theater, dance and film in a time of uncertainty.
The 2025 Collaboration Awards: Women Working with Women on Saturday honored outstanding artists creating new interdisciplinary work in theater, film and dance.
The gala, produced by the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition (WAM Coalition), honored outstanding partnerships between professional women from different specializations across the arts and media industries.
The event, held in the Fred and Adele Astaire Ballroom at the Houghton Hall Arts Community in Manhattan, was presented at a time when opportunities for both women and the arts are under threat. A centralized resource for professional women in the performing arts and media industries, the WAM Coalition represents more than 100,000 women and nonbinary artists in the arts and media through its affiliates.
Each winner is a member of one or more of the WAM Coalition member organizations, which include Actors' Equity Association, Associated Musicians of New York Local 802 AFM, Dramatists Guild, League of Professional Theatre Women, New York Women in Communications, New York Women in Film & Television, SAG-AFTRA New York Local, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and the Writers Guild of America, East — or an individual member. Presenting Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago with the WAM Coalition's Community Collaboration Award for her work as executive director and head of programming for the Soho International Film Festival was producer and former New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) executive director Terry Lawler. Reymundo-Santiago also hosted the evening.
The WAM Coalition presented its 7th Collaboration Award to playwright Lynda Crawford and choreographer Kat Files for the play with dance Dusk!
Attending were:
For more information about the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition at www.womenartsmediacoalition.org.
Videos