Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February

Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with "Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical" Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios, 115 West 45th Street, Suite 603, New York City. Visit www.bonjourthemusical.com for further information.

Richard Hackley took his degree in music education and wrote music and played percussion throughout his life. While always a sideline, Richard has stayed active in the industry. Today - being mentored by Broadway producer Ken Davenport as part of his acclaimed TheatreMakers Program - Richard penned a "good old-fashioned musical" with a very timely topic.

Bonjour Mon Amour, the Musical, is a contemporary story that follows Mike Mercy through ups & downs of love & life. Add in a boss out to get him, a girlfriend looking for that ring, his anxiety mounts. Mike has two friends showing him both sides - an older neighbor and advice to clean up his act or risk losing the love of his life; and his burnout buddy's much more relaxed opinion. Flirtations with a sexy coworker (with a boxer boyfriend) are not helping the situation.

Hackley's clever domestic dramedy, sporting a 70's/80s rock style score, is directed by Jamibeth Margolis, whose theatrical directing credits include Broadway/Off-Broadway and regional. Jamibeth served as assistant director to Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks on The Caine Mutiny Court Martial (Broadway) and also on Jules Feiffer's A Bad Friend (Lincoln Center Theatre). She has also helmed developmental productions of the following new musical works: Save The Palace, Owl Creek, Great Googly Moo, and Warsaw.

For further information or to request an invitation to the presentation, please contact Jay Michaels Communications at 646-338-5472 or at jmcommnet@gmail.com.