CINDERELLA by American Repertory Ballet Thrills Audiences

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) staged their World Premiere of Cinderella. The ballet was performed from March 6th to the 8th at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC).

C horeographed by Samantha Dunster, ARB’s recently appointed Artistic Director, the magical production featured dazzling new sets and costumes, an international cast of professional artists, and 36 young students from Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet. A spellbinding experience for all ages, Cinderella proved to be an outing for the whole family to enjoy.

Check out the photos from the show!

Photo Credt: Rosalie O'Connor