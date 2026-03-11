Cast Set For Red Bull Theater's In-School Touring Production of MACBETH

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In Spring 2026, Red Bull Theater will be offering their second annual in-school touring production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, in a partnership with Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble. This production of Macbeth, specially designed for students, will tour New York City middle and high schools, providing students with a unique theatrical experience. Employing minimal design and live musical elements, a company of actors and teaching artists will transform familiar school spaces into Shakespeare's Scotland. The production will be supported by in-school theater residencies led by company members to reinforce students' engagement with the play as theater artists in their own right.



Red Bull Theater and Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble will offer on-site performances at schools in the spring, as well as public school time performances at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center for those schools that do not have access to an appropriate performance space. This tour is available in the NYC metro area including the surrounding suburbs of New Jersey, Westchester and Long Island. Macbeth will tour March - April, 2026. Performances will run approximately 90 minutes.



There will also be one performance open to the public at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center (262 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn) on April 13th (6:30pm).



Leading the cast as Macbeth is David Lee Huynh (Bus Stop, Classic Stage Company; The Merchant of Venice, Theatre for a New Audience). Mr. Huynh says, “One of my first jobs after finishing grad school was the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's School Visit Program and the spirit of those tours was very much in the spirit of this tour produced by Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble and Red Bull Theater. No matter how early we had to get to the schools or how much we needed to set up and despite any curveballs we'd face on the day, seeing the students buy into the world we created and come along the journey always made it worth it. These tours were acts of service, helping the students reflect their humanity with the mirror Shakespeare gives us in his poetry. For many of the students, it was the first time they were seeing a play. For some of the Asian and Asian-American students, it was revelatory to see someone who looks like them telling these epic stories. These tours were a way to invest in our collective future and I'm looking forward to continuing that work with Macbeth.”

Also featured in the cast will be Blaize Adler-Ivanbrook, Diana Coates, Kaileela Hobby, Chad Pierre Van, Sina Pooresmaeil, Nick Shea, and Kea Trevett. The production will feature costumes by Dina El-Aziz, puppetry by Monster of the Weak, movement direction by Blake Habermann, and fight choreography by Leana Gardella.



The story: A brave Scottish general is confronted by three witches who prophesy that he will become king. To force that prediction to come true, he turns his back on his own identity as a good man and a loyal soldier to pursue a path of escalating desolation for himself and his country. Macbeth reveals the self destructive nature of evil, and asks us to explore whether darkness could overwhelm the light in our own lives.



“All of us at Red Bull Theater are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble for a second year in a row, this year on a touring production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth,” says Mr. Berger. “This will enable us to bring Shakespeare to thousands of students and young people across the City, sometimes in their first experience of Shakespeare in performance, with a fantastic group of actors and teaching artists.”



This years tour is sold out, however, if you or someone you know are an educator, administrator, or student in the New York City Metropolitan Area whose middle or high school would be interested in learning more about future tours, contact Kea Trevett (keatrevett.aae@gmail.com)