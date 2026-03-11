Solid Flesh to Present WOYZECK at Box of Moonlight This March

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Solid Flesh will present their inaugural production, Woyzeck, running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm March 26-April 4. It will be performed at Box of Moonlight.

Woyzeck tells the story of a young solider who signs up for medical experiments to make enough money to support his child out of wedlock. This is a new version devised by the cast and creative team.

The production will star Asher Ross as Woyzeck, Emma McDonough as Marie, Josh Bloom as The Doctor, Matthew DeCostanza as The Captain, Connor Wrubel as The Drum Major, Anneke Angstadt as Margaret/Karl, and Alec Hoxha as Anders.

The creative team includes Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin as Director/Producer/Set Designer, Tabitha Davidson as Stage Manager/Producer, Asa Schiller as Sound Designer, Kendall McDermott as Lighting Designer, Lena Weiman as Puppet Designer, Anneke Angstadt as Fight Coordinator, Andrew Stout as Fight Assistant, and Emma Kayden Reed as Intimacy Coordinator.