Juilliard at Zankel Hall To Return This Spring With a Philip Glass Celebration and More

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Juilliard School will continue its Juilliard at Zankel Hall partnership with Carnegie Hall this spring with three more performances featuring Juilliard students and leading artists in programs that span American orchestral music, Baroque dance music, and a celebration of Juilliard alum Philip Glass.

The season resumes on April 6 at Zankel Hall as Juilliard alumna Marin Alsop (Pre-College ’72; BM ’77, MM ’78, violin) leads the Juilliard Orchestra in Spirit in Sound, a sweeping program of American music presented as part of Carnegie Hall’s Perspectives: Marin Alsop series and United in Sound: America at 250 festival. The concert explores American ideals and possibilities expressed through works by Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, William Grant Still, and Leonard Bernstein, culminating in a Juilliard-commissioned world premiere by Joan Tower. Throughout the evening directed by Stephen Wadsworth, spoken texts by female-identifying artists—including new works by Jamie Bernstein and Joy Harjo, among others—and an original dance by Arnhold Creative Associate Caili Quan will be presented in conversation with the music, illuminating the creativity and resilience of American women.

On April 20, Juilliard415, the acclaimed period-instrument ensemble, brings the forces of nature together in Les Élémens, also part of the Carnegie Hall Presents Juilliard at Zankel Hall series. A vivid interpretation of Baroque dance suites, directed by violinist Leila Schayegh, the performance includes world premiere choreography for Juilliard dancers by Bessie Award winner and Arnhold Creative Associate Pam Tanowitz. The program, named for Jean-Féry Rebel’s Les Élémens, also includes Handel’s beloved Water Music and other pieces inspired by fire, water, air, and earth.

The series culminates on April 21 with a tribute to Juilliard alum Philip Glass (Diploma ’60, MS ’62, composition) in celebration of his 90th birthday year. Arnhold Creative Associate Nico Muhly (MM ’04, composition) and Arnhold Creative Associate at Large Nadia Sirota (BM ’04, MM ’06, viola), lead Juilliard students in an interdisciplinary program honoring Glass’ enduring artistry and influence. The night will include choreography by Bobbi Jene Smith (BFA ’06, dance) in collaboration with Or Schraiber.

“From the classic to the new, these performances with Carnegie Hall reflect the spirit of Juilliard,” said President Damian Woetzel. “With an interdisciplinary lens as they work alongside some of today’s most compelling collaborators, our emerging artists bring perspective and purpose to each performance.”

Juilliard's partnership with Carnegie Hall continues a legacy of innovation and collaboration. Students from Juilliard have been performing at Carnegie Hall, a global icon of the performing arts, since the 1920s.

Under the leadership of Juilliard’s President Woetzel, the partnership has deepened with the creation of the Juilliard at Zankel Hall series, which has expanded this season from three to four distinctive performances. The series distinguishes itself through its commitment to providing Juilliard students with unparalleled opportunities to collaborate with leading voices across creative disciplines. Working side by side, Juilliard students and distinguished artists actively shape the performing arts of the future. These performances offer audiences a rare opportunity to witness the creative process in motion, experiencing the excitement of new work and the excellence, rigor, and artistry that define Juilliard.