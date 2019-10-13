Repertorio Español Performs FILOMENA MARTURANO At Hostos Center

Hostos Center for the Arts continues its partnership with Repertorio Español, the award-winning Spanish language theater company, with a performance of Filomena Marturano - Marriage Caribbean Style on Thursday, October 24, 7:00 PM in the Repertory Theater at Hostos Community College, 450 Grand Concourse, in the Bronx. Directed by Leyma López, this is the first Spanish language production in the USA of the classic Neapolitan play written in 1946 by Eduardo De Filippo and features Repertorio veteran actors Zulema Charles as Filomena and Sandor Juan as Domingo. The play, suggested for mature audiences, is performed in Spanish with English Surtitles.

Reserved seating for Filomena Marturano is $20, $15 for seniors 65 and older, and $5 for students and ages 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 718-518-4455, online at www.hostoscenter.org, in person at the Hostos Center Box Office (Mon. - Fri. 1 PM to 4 PM), or two hours prior to performance.

In Eduardo De Filippo's classic Neapolitan tale, Filomena, a former prostitute, has been living with shopkeeper Domingo for 25 years. Domingo is set to marry the young Diana, but Filomena feigns mortal illness to convince Domingo to marry her. When he finds out he's been tricked, he has the marriage annulled. But Filomena will not give up. In addition to Charles and Juan, Filomena Marturano - Marriage Caribbean Style features actors Amneris Morales, Mario Mattei, Mario Peguero, Gilberto Gabriel Díaz, Sandra Gummuzio as well as Krystal Pou, Brayan Cortés Figueroa, and César Augusto Cova making their company debuts. The play was translated into Spanish by Rafael Sánchez and Leyma López.

Support for the presentation of this production comes from the Hostos Community College Foundation, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Coalition of Theaters of Color, the New York City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts.





