Quick Silver Theater Company Announces 2022 Summit Finalists

For QSTC's sixth annual 2022 POCS, the company has selected five playwrights to participate. Two emerging playwrights will receive 29 hour staged readings. The plays selected for in person readings will be presented in the NYC Metro area, either in site specific locations, or a theatre, depending on the theatrical environment at the time. The dates for these readings will be announced soon.

QSTC's emerging playwrights are: Michael Mobley for his play Monsters, and Dorcas Sowunmi for her play Safe Ride.

Finalists will be paired with their chosen cast of actors, an emerging director of color, a student intern, and a supportive dramaturgical team member in order to delve deeper into their work.

Additionally, in 2022, QSTC will host their second annual Michael Bradford Residency program. This retreat is specifically geared towards mid-career Black playwrights. For our purposes, mid-career playwrights are defined as playwrights who have an existing body of work.

Our Michael Bradford Residency playwrights are: Cris Eli Blak, whose residency selection is Colored Scribe. Michael A. Jones, whose residency selection is Love is a Verb. As well as James Tyler, whose residency selection is Into the Side of the Hill.

For more information visit: https://www.quicksilvertheater.com/