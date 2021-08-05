Queens Theatre's Summer of Programs Continues with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Celebrating Mexican Culture

This summer, Queens Theatre is bringing communities together with, dance, music and more from here at home and across the globe with performances on a new stage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and in Corona Plaza.

Friday, August 6th and Saturday, August 7th at 7 pm ET, in its return to Queens since 2020, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company partners with Queens Theatre to close out its free performances at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Calpulli performs selections from its stories celebrating summer, life, and the Mexican community. Each day, Calpulli will offer a different pre-show workshop with dance and music, followed by the company of musicians and dancers taking the stage with the movement, costuming, and joy in a show for the entire family.

The performances are free, but reserved tickets are required and available online at www.queenstheatre.org.

Audio description will be provided performances on August 7th

The performances will continue a robust array of outdoor events presented by Queens Theatre this summer. Funding for the outdoor season is provided in part by Con Edison as part of its Arts Al Fresco series.

The other amazing performances this summer are:

Bringing Performance to Corona

Queens Theatre (QT) also presents TurnOut Corona, a series of free, outdoor performances in Corona Plaza (and no advance registration is required). All performances are held on Sundays between 4:00 and 5:00 PM.

a-? Sisa Pakari Dance (Andean music and dance with children and adults) on August 8th

a-? Tango Y Mas (music and dance) on August 15th

a-? Mestizo Dance Company (contemporary dance with Salsa music and other styles) on August 22nd

a-? The True Little Red (a family-friendly bilingual show in English and Spanish) on August 29th

a-? Racies Group (Andean music with traditional instruments and sounds) on September 5th