Queens Theatre Announces DIGITAL STORY CIRCLE Series

Connect with others in a meaningful way while maintaining social distance guidelines.

Queens Theatre's weekly Digital Story Circles provide a way for community members to hang out in a virtual space to share what is sparking joy and what ways they are now using to connect with each other during this period of uncertainty and isolation.

Queens Theatre's Director of Community Engagement Domenic D'Andrea will moderate these digital forums (limited to 20 participants) with rapid-fire prompts to promote sharing stories about how we are making our ways through the current pandemic. Each Story Circle will run 60 minutes.

Click here to reserve a spot to each Digital Circle (which will be filled on a first come-first served basis).

Topics include:

Friday, April 17, 1pm: What's Sparking Our Joy?

Friday, April 24, 1pm: What Are We Eating?

Friday, May 1, 1pm: What Are We Watching?

Friday, May 8, 1pm: How Are We Doing?





