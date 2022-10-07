Prospect Announces Writers For CAPTION THIS, 2022 Musical Theater Lab
Prospect Theater Company has announced the writers selected for the 2022 edition of its annual Musical Theater Lab: Caption This.
Each year, Prospect's lab brings together writing teams for an exciting experiment. Selected writing teams create an original, short musical in response to a shared theme. The 6-week program culminates in a public presentation of the hot-off-the-presses new works generated through the lab process. This year, the shows are inspired by images chosen from a curated selection of photographs posted on social media platforms. Writers are challenged to "caption" the image by creating a musical story arising from the captured moment.
The writers and writing teams for the 2022 Musical Theater Lab are: Rheanna Atendido, Skyler Chin & Sita Sunil, Amy Engelhardt, Jessie Field & James Martinez Salem, Sarah Hammond & Or Matias, Nay Harris & Raiah Rofsky, J. Quinton Johnson, Sarah Kaufman & Shane Dittmar, Sam Norman & Eliza Randall, and Jesse J. Sanchez. The 2022 line-up includes artists from a wide array of backgrounds who hail from around the country and are working across forms and styles: including actor-musicians, Tik Tok creators, and the worlds of both Broadway and popular music.
The concert evening will be directed by Dev Bondarin, Prospect's Associate Artistic Director, and the musical theater lab is curated by Dev Bondarin & Cara Reichel. Additional creative team and cast members will be announced at a later date.
The culminating one-night-only concert performance of new works generated in the 2022 lab will be presented at NYC's Symphony Space (2537 Broadway @ 95th Street) on Thursday, November 17th @ 7:30pm. The anticipated running time is 95-100 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets are $25 and are available at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling Symphony Space's box office, 212-864-5400. To view Symphony Space's COVID Safety protocols, visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/your-visit/what-you-need-to-know.