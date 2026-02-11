THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING GAY to Play Producers’ Club Theaters

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING GAY, a reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, will continue performances on Fridays and Saturdays through February 21 at Producers’ Club Theaters. The production is directed by Harrison Stengle and presented as an Equity-approved Showcase.

Wilde’s Victorian comedy has long been known for its satire and social commentary. This staging reframes the text through a queer lens, drawing on historical context that positions Wilde as a prominent figure in Victorian gay life. The production removes subtext and presents the material with an overt focus on sexuality and identity.

Cast

The cast features Jo DiNozzi as Lady Bracknell, David Malinsky as Jack, Bess Miller (appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association) as Cecily, Allison Sonson as Gwendolen, and Ryan Thomas as Algernon.

Performance Schedule and Ticket Information

Performances will take place Fridays, February 13 and 20, and Saturdays, February 7, 14, and 21, with showtimes at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The production is staged at Producers’ Club Theaters, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are priced at $23.18, including fees.