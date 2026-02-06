THE MALL THE MALL THE MALL Set for February Run at The Tank NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tank NYC and Twin Fruit Productions have announced the full cast and design team for their upcoming production of THE MALL THE MALL THE MALL by Philip Kenner (All the Junk in the Whole Wide World and the Kids Who Sort Through It with Playwrights Downtown), directed by James Wyrwicz (Assistant Director on The Undertaking with The Civilians/59E59) at The Tank (312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018), February 26-March 22.

THE MALL THE MALL THE MALL is an adventure comedy about a group of teenagers who uncover an evil conspiracy at their local shopping mall and must fight their way - video game style - through Hollister, Hot Topic, Build-A-Bear, and more to save their beloved mall. An unapologetic love letter to nerd culture and food courts, THE MALL^3 is both a laugh-packed nostalgia fest and an earnest meditation on what it meant to grow up at the dawn of the digital age.

The cast will feature Ellena Eshraghi (Mean Girls, 2024 film), Mikey Fiocco (Time Hole at The Tank), Mahayla Laurence (Kyk Hoe Skyn die Son at Clubbed Thumb's Winterworks), Trent M. Williams (Dead Ringers on Amazon Prime), and Mia Wurgaft (Twelfth Night at The Public).

The design team includes Set Design by Benny Pitt (Interior at Playwrights Downtown), Lighting Design by Vittoria Orlando (Fabric Softener at The Shed), Costume Design by Patricia Marjorie (Push Party with The Hearth), and Sound Design by Kurt Cruz (Spring Awakening with Gallery Players).

Performances will take place on:

Thursday, February 26 at 7pm

Friday, February 27 at 7pm

Saturday, February 28 at 7pm

Monday, March 2 at 7pm

Thursday, March 5 at 7pm

Friday, March 6 at 7pm

Saturday, March 7 at 7pm

Sunday, March 8 at 3pm

Thursday, March 12 at 7pm

Friday, March 13 at 7pm

Saturday, March 14 at 7pm

Monday, March 16 at 7pm

Thursday, March 19 at 7pm

Friday, March 20 at 7pm

Saturday, March 21 at 7pm

Sunday, March 22 at 3pm

Tickets ($28-$53) are available for advance purchase at https://thetanknyc.org/. The performance will run approximately 85 minutes, with no intermission.

Philip Kenner (Playwright) (he/they) is an NYC-based writer from New Rochelle, NY. His plays have been produced by RoleCall Theater, The Performance Interface Lab, The Greenhouse Theater, Dixon Place, and Playwrights Downtown. He has had readings with Playwrights Horizons, Book Culture, Theatre Zoomed to You, and the Jermyn Street Theatre in London, and three of his short plays have been published in CRY HAVOC's HAVOC for the Holidays series. His debut poetry chapbook, BOYSTUFF, was published by Glass Poetry Press in 2025, and his poem "Stand & Repent" is currently a nominee for a 2025 Best of the Net award. His poetry has been published in SWING, Fruitslice, Kitchen Table Quarterly Milk Press, Cordite Poetry Review, poetry.onl, Colectivo Tabú, and elsewhere. Philip was previously a staff reader at Playwrights Horizons, and he was the Program Administrator for The Sundance Institute's 2020 Theatre Lab. Philip has taught screenwriting at Northwestern University and playwriting at NYU Tisch and the Interlochen Center for the Arts. He has an MFA in Writing for the Screen and Stage from Northwestern University and a BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch. www.philkenner.com

James Wyrwicz (Director) (he/him) is a director and writer living in Brooklyn, NY. Recent directing credits include: Is This a Theater of Love? (or just a hellscape of masks?) (Life World), I Love You, Jesus Christ! (The Tank), Dreamboat (Dixon Place), All's Well That Ends Well (The Brick), Mr. Long (FRIGID Fringe Festival) Other Credits: Your Changing Body (Ars Nova Digital ANT Fest, Co-Director with Ana Verde), The Age You Start Loosing Friends (Short Film, Co-writer with director Jenna Rossman). Assistant: The Undertaking (The Civilians/59E59, Steve Cosson).

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Directors Meghan Finn and Johnny G. Lloyd, with Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

In addition to a 2020 OBIE Award for Institutional Recognition celebrating our Extraordinary Support of Emerging Artists, The Tank has been honored with 6 Drama Desk nominations for our co-produced work, and an official New York City Council proclamation. Recent work includes hit productions of Berlindia! by Daniel Holzman (2025), Lobster by Kallan Dana (2025), Kara & Emma & Barbara & Miranda by Ariel Stess (2024, OBIE Award), Invasive Species by Maia Novi (2023), Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California by Chloe Xtina (2023), Mahinerator by Jerry Lieblich (2023), New York Times Critics' Picks Simon and His Shoes (2022), Taxilandia (2021, 2023 OBIE Award), OPEN by Crystal Skillman (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan (2018), and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman (2016); as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).