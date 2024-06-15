Photos: First Look at TOMORROW WE LOVE, Opening Tonight at The Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Proud Image Theatre Company's Tomorrow We Love, a new gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-twentieth century written by Jeffrey Vause (Aloha Oy!) and Steve Hauck (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) opens tonight at The Chain Theatre.

Check out production photos below!

Twelve performances are being staged as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 from June 13-23, 2024.

Steve Hauck directs a cast of six, including Jeffrey Vause as Elaine "Lainie" Fairbanks, with Alex Herrera (NY: Pride House, Side Show), Phoebe Lloyd (Regional: Loves Labor’s Lost), Jimmy Moon (NY: A Letter to the Bishop), Sarah Sanou (Regional: Measure for Measure, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and Robert Sebastian Webb (Regional: The Odd Couple, The Mulligan).

It's 1960 in the wealthy enclave of Noble Bay, California, where Elaine ‘Lainie' Fairbanks is the toast of the town. She has it all - money, status and an intimate relationship with the Pacific Ocean. Suddenly Lainie must contend with her husband's betrayal, her daughter's rebellion, her best friend's treachery and the wrath of a small town engulfed in scandal. Can she turn tragedy into triumph? Will she crumble or will she soar? Tomorrow We Love is her story - and ours!

“Jeffrey and I are gay men who both had very special relationships with our mothers,” said co-playwright and director Steve Hauck. "With Tomorrow We Love we aim for intriguing currents of feminism underneath a frothy spoof of those period film melodramas. Unwed mothers!, Unfaithful husbands!, Betrayal!, Seduction!, all played for laughs, but also for real--with cross-gender casting in both directions. We celebrate the pre-Women’s Lib housewives of the 1950’s, using the ‘drag’ genre made famous by Charles Busch, in a unique, smart and loving way.”

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:00pm.; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45.00 (plus a fee) and can be purchased by visiting EventBrite. Direct ticketing link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tomorrow-we-love-a-new-comedy-by-jeffrey-vause-and-steve-hauck-tickets-814457182357. $25 tickets are available for some performances. Additional discounted tickets are offered via TDF.

Tomorrow We Love is produced by Proud Image Theatre Company as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre. Set Designer: Evan Frank; Costume Designer: Jimmy Moon; Hair and Wig Designer: James Hodges; Lighting Designer: Sasha Finley; Choreographer: Don Philpott; Sound Designer: Morry Campbell; Make-up Designer: Akyiaa Wilson; Assistant Director: Austin Ku; Graphic Designer: Jeff Griffith; Photographer/Videographer: Kevin Cristaldi; Production Stage Manager: Cat Gillespie; General Manager: Bennett Theatricals LLC (Andy Crosten and Andrew Winans); House Manager: Tony M. Young; Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Proud Image Theatre Company was founded in 2019 to highlight and showcase works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression. We also want to entertain and take audiences on unique journeys with a nod to the recent past while being mindful of the future.

Photo Credit: Paul Siebold (unless otherwise notated)

Jeffrey Vause, Robert Sebastian Webb

Jeffrey Vause is Lainie Fairbanks

Jimmy Moon, Jeffrey Vause (Credit: James Hodges)

Sarah Sanou, Jeffrey Vause

Alex Herrera, Jimmy Moon (Credit: James Hodges)

Alex Herrera, Jimmy Moon, Jeffrey Vause

Jeffrey Vause, Alex Herrera

Jeffrey Vause, Sarah Sanou

Phoebe Lloyd, Sarah Sanou

Robert Sebastian Webb, Jimmy Moon

Jeffrey Vause, Alex Herrera, Robert Sebastian Webb (Credit: James Hodges)

The Cast of Tomorrow We Love

The Cast of Tomorrow We Love

