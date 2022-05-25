Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THESE AND THOSE At The New York Theater Festival

When they ask, “Are we still safe?” We ask, Is safety worth your soul?

May. 25, 2022  

These and Those is running now through May 28 at Teatro Latea as part of the New York Theater Festival. When they ask, "Are we still safe?" We ask, Is safety worth your soul?

These and Those runs May 23, 25, & 28 at 9pm. 107 Suffolk St. Tickets available here: https://innovationtickets.com/product/these-and-those/.

Photos Credit Jake Capriotti.

Photos: First Look At THESE AND THOSE At The New York Theater Festival

Alice Zelenko, Dylan Seders Hoffman, and Sophie Krietzberg

Alice Zelenko and Dylan Seders Hoffman

Alice Zelenko and Sophie Krietzberg

Dylan Seders Hoffman and Ethan Fox

Dylan Seders Hoffman and Ethan Fox

Alice Zelenko, Dylan Seders Hoffman, and Sophie Krietzberg

Ben Natan
Nic Sanchez

Alice Zelenko and Sophie Krietzberg

Ben Natan

Alice Zelenko, Ben Natan, and Sophie Krietzberg

Alice Zelenko and Dylan Seders Hoffman

Alice Zelenko and Dylan Seders Hoffman

Dylan Seders Hoffman

Alice Zelenko and Dylan Seders Hoffman

Alice Zelenko and Dylan Seders Hoffman

Alice Zelenko

Alice Zelenko and Dylan Seders Hoffman





