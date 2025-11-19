Photos: CONNOLY At Theatre For The New City

World premiere run continues through November 23.
The world-premiere production of Connoly is currently running at Theatre for the New City through November 23. Delaney “Lanes” May directs the cast, which includes Emily Kendall Cohen, Abby Messina, Nikki Neuberger, and Alessia Seclì. Check out new photos from the production.
Connoly tells the story of a teenage girl placed in an in-patient mental health facility after surviving a suicide attempt. With the support of her older sister, a nurse, and a best friend who may be imaginary or spectral, she begins the process of recovery while struggling to imagine a future. The play examines themes of mental health, family, and care.
Content advisory: The production includes references to suicide, self-harm, and discussions of mental health.
The creative team includes Cody Hom (lighting/sound design) and Matthew Seepersad (stage management). The play is produced by Stefan Diethelm, Delaney “Lanes” May, and Bradly Valenzuela.
Performances run Thursdays–Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at Theatre for the New City’s Community Space Theater, located at 155 1st Avenue. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.
