Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents, The Icebreaker Series; an event dedicated to presenting new works in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The Collective will present works that span the far reaches of storytelling through theatre and music (sometimes both) while commenting on the human experience.

The Collective would like you to join for a full-length reading of...

"DON'T LAUGH. IT'S FUNNY." By NATHANIEL FOSTER

Directed by Christopher Randolph

Cast: Nathaniel Foster and Ernest (E.B.) Hinnant

Stage Directions: Lily Mannon

Synopsis:

Tom just threw himself off a bridge. He's going to die. As he falls Tom reflects on the last relationship he had, what he thinks he'll leave behind, and challenges what many think it means to live with a mental illness. It's funnier than it sounds.

Playwright Bio:

Nate is a New York City-based Playwright, Performer, and Dramaturg. He is a 2017 Kennedy Center New Play Dramaturgy Fellow, 2018 ASTEP Artist as Citizens Fellow, a 2018 Cape Cod Theatre Project Kennedy Center New Play Development Fellow and a 2019 New Play Development Apprentice at The Public Theater. He was the recipient of the 2018 Kennedy Center Ken Ludwig Young Playwright Award. He was a member of the Workshop Theatre's 2020 Writers Intensive cohort and is currently an Arthouse 2020-2021 Inkubator playwright. His plays have been seen or developed at The Kennedy Center, New York Theatre Festival, The Brick, The Workshop Theatre, Fort Collins Fringe Festival, Q1GO Theatre, Pharmacy Theatre, Permafrost Theatre Collective, Mirrorbox Theatre and The Tank.

February 28th

7:00pm EST

Live Online

As The Icebreaker Series is dedicated to producing works-in-progress, there will be a brief talk-back session with the playwright and creative team directly following the reading.

To keep theater as accessible as possible, PTC has adopted a tier-ticketing system. All proceeds will be split 50/50 between PTC and the creative team.

Purchase Your Tickets Here!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dont-laugh-its-funny-tickets-141539080199

If you cannot attend and want and are able to donate, please drop us the price of a ticket or glass of wine in our Venmo below!

@PermafrostTC

or check out our Patreon https://www.patreon.com/PermafrostTC

We are also able to take tax-deductible donations through Fractured Atlas - https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/permafrost-theatre-collective