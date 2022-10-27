PAÑUELOS, A New Play About Argentina's Dirty War, Announces Cast
PAÑUELOS will open at the Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street) on Thursday December 8 at 9:00pm.
PAÑUELOS, a 90 minute play written by David Allard and directed by Sean Prasso that will debut at New York's Theater Festival at the Teatro Latea this December announced its full cast today.
Actors Marie Laine, Juan Salgado, Alexandra Lebow, RJ Villarreal, David Allard, and Jacquie Bonnett will bring this powerful story to life.
Bringing a queer narrative to the history of Argentina's Dirty War, this powerful drama explores lgbtqia history, grief, and love during the repressive Dictatorship of President Videla during the 1970's and 80's in which 30,000 Argentinean people were tortured and killed by their own government.
PAÑUELOS will open at the Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street) on Thursday December 8 at 9:00pm.
There will also be a showing on Saturday December 10 at 12:00pm and Sunday December 11 at 8:30pm. General seating tickets start at $25 and are available here.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|submissions close in
|Beauty and the Beast Cocktail Experience
BeautyAndTheBeastBar (8/03-11/13) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|Pandemic Burlesque
Tallulah Talons Presents at Club Cumming (3/18-12/30) PHOTOS
|SWEET BEGINNING - a musical celebration
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (11/06-11/06)
|Daniel Simonsen & Jake Schick Do Comedy!
Littlefield (11/13-11/13) CAST
|Fame Jr
Albert G Prodell Middle School (11/15-11/15)
|VIEW ALL ADD A SHOW
More Hot Stories For You
October 28, 2022
Latino Theater Company returns to downtown’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels with the company’s signature holiday pageant, presented this year by El Gallo Giro.
Christina P, Ms. Pat, Akaash Singh and More to Bring the Laughs to Carolines on Broadway in November
October 28, 2022
Carolines on Broadway, New York City’s premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of November, with headliners Christina P, from her Netflix special 'Mom Genes,' November 4 and 5; Ms. Pat, as part of the New York Comedy Festival and from her BET+ series The Ms. Pat Show, November 10 - 12; and Akaash Singh, from his YouTube stand-up special 'Bring Back Apu,' November 17 - 19; and Scott Seiss, from his YouTube sketch series 'Angry Retail Guy,' Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25 and 26.
BONHOEFFER-LAST DAYS To Make New York Debut At The Producers' Club
October 27, 2022
Bonhoeffer-Last Days will run at the Producers' Club the first 2 weekends of November. This play covers the last few days of the life of German dissident theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Bonhoeffer had previously stood up to the Nazis and been told to stop giving public lectures. He did not and was arrested.
PAÑUELOS, A New Play About Argentina's Dirty War, Announces Cast
October 27, 2022
PAÑUELOS, a 90 minute play written by David Allard and directed by Sean Prasso that will debut at New York's Theater Festival at the Teatro Latea this December has announced its full cast. Actors Marie Laine, Juan Carlos Salgado, Alexandra Lebow, Rene Villarreal, David Allard, and Jacquie Bonnett will bring this powerful story to life.
Photos: FUKT Begins Live And Streaming Performances At The Tank
October 27, 2022
FUKT, a new uplifting dark comedy that inspires us to own our past and get on with our lives, written by Emma Goldman-Sherman and directed by Janice L. Goldberg, runs October 27 - November 13 at The Tank. Performances are available for both in-person and live streaming viewing. See photos here!