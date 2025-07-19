Original Play THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR to Have Film Made

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Girl with the Red Hair, an original play written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, will be turned into a film with Mr. Laura writing the script and directing.

The story revolves around Hayley Jones, a young woman admitted into a psychiatric hospital for a failed suicide attempt. Hayley's new roommate, Lucy McPhee (of Mr. Laura's Duality) forms a bond with Hayley, as they search for healing together, until Hayley's downward spiral proves too much to be cured without the help of doctors.

The Girl with the Red Hair originally premiered at Theater for the New City in December of 2010 and was later revived multiple times at Alchemical Studios in 2019 and The Gene Frankel Theatre in 2022.

Confirmed cast includes Jacklyn Collier (Hayley Jones), Alexandra Rooney (Teenage Hayley Jones), Delano Allen (Coury Lewis), Brianne Buishas (Azura), Candy Dato (Tabitha Baines), Courtnie Keaton (Lucy McPhee) Katia Mendoza (Eve Craven). More casting will be announced shortly.

All members of the current cast and crew are currently involved in Mr. Laura's You & Me, which premieres in April of 2026 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres.

Ms. Collier, Mr. Laura, Emma Dubery and Kristen Seavey will produce under the Face to Face Films banner.

More information on production dates including film release will be available soon at www.facetofacefilms.net