ON THE RADIO One-Act by Edward Gibbons-Brown is Coming to Chain Theatre

The Chain Theatre will present the world premiere of On the Radio, a haunting and poetic 15-minute one-act written and directed by Edward Gibbons-Brown. Performances will take place as part of the Chain Theatre One Act Festival at 312 W 36th Street, 3rd Floor, on Saturday, July 19 at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 23 at 6:30 PM, and Wednesday, July 30 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available now online with discount code RADIO25.

Set in a neighborhood that could be anywhere-and everywhere-On the Radio explores what happens when a world built on routine is suddenly disrupted. Each day, five neighbors gather around a relic from the past: an old radio that has always delivered the same weather report. Until now. When the signal shifts and the message changes, they're forced to confront a question that will redefine everything: When do you stay-and when do you leave?

The cast of On the Radio includes:

Paul Lutvak (Romeo & Juliet, The Seagull) as Vennor, the weary elder who remembers.

Brad Hayes Jr. (Sentient, Aim to Serve) as Merrit, a pragmatist who believes survival depends on control.

Kendra Foster McBride (Broadway's Greatest Hits, 54 Below) as Jory, a skeptic with a sharp wit.

Jacqueline DiMare (Constellation of Omar Khayyam, award-winning filmmaker) as Ren, an outsider drawn in by mystery.

Nicole Ponce (John Proctor is the Villain, The Thousand and One Nights) as Helion, a believer determined to lead.

Playwright and director Edward Gibbons-Brown, known for his dynamic work in the Chain Theatre One Act Festival (Listen to Me, Walk It Off), SPF Boo! (The Interview), New York Theatre Festival (The Neighborhood Laundromat), the upcoming Gene Frankel Theatre Festival (Anne of a Thousand Faces), and more, as well as the monthly variety show FRIGID Nightcap, describes the play as "a story about listening-truly listening-when the world refuses to change... until suddenly, it does."

On the Radio runs as part of the Chain Theatre One Act Festival, which champions emerging voices and original short works in a celebration of independent theatre.