OBJECT LESSON Comes to Theaterlab NYC This Month

Performances run September 22-24.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Object Lesson is a poignant and witty reflection on childhood, high-control religion (cults), and reproductive rights. This solo show is written and performed by Brea Glosson, who was born and raised in a homeschooling evangelical Christian group in rural North Carolina, and delves deep into what it means to question everything you thought you knew as absolute truth using music, humor, and visual aids.

Directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges

Featuring Karen Sabo

Produced by Next Stop Creatives

Hosted by TLab Shares.

Friday September 22nd 7pm

Saturday September 23rd 3pm , 7pm

Sunday September 24th 5pm

The show will be presented at Theaterlab NYC (357 W 36th Street, 3rd floor New York, NY).




