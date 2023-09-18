OBJECT LESSON Comes to Theaterlab NYC This Month

Performances run September 22-24.
Object Lesson is a poignant and witty reflection on childhood, high-control religion (cults), and reproductive rights. This solo show is written and performed by Brea Glosson, who was born and raised in a homeschooling evangelical Christian group in rural North Carolina, and delves deep into what it means to question everything you thought you knew as absolute truth using music, humor, and visual aids.
Directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges
Featuring Karen Sabo
Produced by Next Stop Creatives
Hosted by TLab Shares.
Friday September 22nd 7pm
Saturday September 23rd 3pm , 7pm
Sunday September 24th 5pm
The show will be presented at Theaterlab NYC (357 W 36th Street, 3rd floor New York, NY).
