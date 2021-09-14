Mykal Kilgore Performs At The 2021 Met Gala, Coinciding With The Release Of His New Single & Video

Trailblazer & Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and activist Mykal Kilgore sang to a fully masked crowd of fashionistas and fans at the Met Gala last night, dressed for the event in custom couture by Dapper Dan, the Harlem couturier and American fashion designer who combines elegance and swagger. Kilgore's performance coincides with the September 10th release of his new single and video "The Man In The Barbershop."

Reflecting on his performance and being dressed by Dapper Dan, Kilgore states: "It feels crazy to say that I performed at the MET last night. I'm so passionate about my music and my story and the importance of Black folks in the American narrative so, when you add me to this theme at this time, it is profound. Queer folks, Black folks, and Black artists being celebrated for their art in these spaces feels incredible. I'm proud to show up for us."

"Dapper Dan is a style legend - yet the story of American fashion, sadly, has underappreciated and ignored black genius. It is an absolute honor to be able to be on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a piece of art that could only have come from the mind of a black genius

Kilgore released his new video and single "The Man In The Barbershop" (via Affective Music) last Friday, September 10th. The song is a story told from a Black Gay man's perspective about his and many other's experiences at the barbershop where people gather and gossip about their community and the world.

WATCH! "The Man In The Barbershop" Video

"The Man In The Barbershop" is the first single from Kilgore since "Let Me Go," the GRAMMY nominated debut single from his A Man Born Black album. There, at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, Kilgore made history as the first openly gay artist to receive a nomination in the "Best Traditional R&B Performance."