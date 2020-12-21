Moonlight Theatre Productions Presents an Encore of CROSSROADS, Streaming This Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Moonlight Theatre Productions will present award-winning writer, director, producer Israela Margalit's acclaimed newest work CROSSROADS in an encore streaming presentation between December 24- 31, 2020. The show is FREE. To sign up for your link, please visit Eventbrite .

CROSSROADS is about love, passion, past regrets, and new beginnings. Featuring six short plays, both drama and comedy, they include Drenched, Stuck, Tissues, The Lecture, California King Size, and Birthdays.

"I'm very happy about the reception Crossroads has had so far. I wanted to create a show that is both dramatic and humorous that would take viewers away from everyday worries and the political discourse. In the end, it's all about the people we love, the losses we suffer, and the hope we have for better times ahead."

CROSSROADS cast features Matthew Boston (Regional: They Promised Her the Moon. TV: "Elementary"), Christian Conn (Broadway: Desire Under the Elms), Tracey Conyer Lee (Off-Broadway: Bedbugs: The Musical, Sistas, The Musical), Jennifer Dorr White (Off-Broadway: Call Me Waldo. TV: "Blindspot"), Lynda Gravatt (Off-Broadway's Little Foxes; The Bounty Hunter), Renata Hinrichs (OBIE winner. Einstein's Dreams.), PJ Johnnie (TV Series "Dependence"), Rita Rehn (Best Actress, New Jersey Theatre Critic Award. Broadway: Nine; Regional: Heisenberg), Sturgis Warner (Off-Broadway Babette's Feast. Specializes in new plays), and Keona Welch (Netflix's "Orange is the New Black").

John-Martin Green and Israela Margalit directed. Kevin Gonzalez is Crossroads' Zoom editor, with graphic design by Zach Woolford.

In Drenched, Anna, a happily married woman, is revisited by a long-gone younger lover. This piece, a finalist in the Tennessee Williams Fiction Contest, is a psychological drama about obsession and the eternal question of what kind of love is real. (Features Matthew Boston, Christian Conn, Jennifer Dorr White, and Rita Rehn; Directed by Israela Margalit.)

Stuck follows a young woman who has nothing and expects nothing but, faced with losing the man she loves, begins to recognize her self-worth. (Features PJ Johnnie and Keona Welch . Directed by John-Martin Green.)

In Tissues, A woman recites the history of love and betrayal in 50 seconds. (Featuring Rita Rehn.)

In The Lecture, Martha meets Barnard fifteen years after their separation and learns about the cruel irony of time in a psychological drama about past and present. (Featuring Jennifer Dorr White, Ranata Hinrichs, and Sturgis Warner, directed by Israela Margalit.)

In California King Size , a finalist of the Glimmer Train Press Very Short Fiction Competition, a woman grapples with her guilt for not wanting to die with her beloved husband. (Featuring Lynda Gravatt.)

In Birthdays, Tracey acts out the lifecycle of a woman in one hundred words, from her first banana to sex to the rest. (Featuring Tracey Conyer Lee).