The Classical Studio Will Perform AS YOU LIKE IT Beginning This Month

The Classical Studio will present William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” at NYU’s Paulson Center (181 Mercer St). Romance, friendship, betrayal, sibling rivalry, and unrequited love. Let the student-designed score, lighting, set, costumes, and soundscape sweep you away to the Forest of Arden, where things aren’t always as they seem.

This 30+ performance run begins on March 4 and ends in early May. Free registrations and performance dates are released approximately 4 weeks in advance on a rolling basis. Guests who walk in and join the waitlist can almost always be accomodated.

Devised by the 2025-2026 ensemble of The Classical Studio: Aidan Villarreal, Aleksandr Kobrynich, Bryn Frazee, Chloe Drohan, Hailey Irwin, Jackson Steinberg, Kendall Scott, Madeleine Day, Matilda “Tilly” Lund, Quinn Craig, Revati Iyengar, Siddy Greenstein, Sofia Goorno, and Sophia Dondisch.