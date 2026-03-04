PERRA PUTA LOCA BRUJA Comes to NYC Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casa Rio y Candela will present Perra Puta Loca Bruja: A Latina's Reclamation Journey, written, performed, and directed by Vanessa Codorniu. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre Studio (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Sat April 4 at 7:15pm, Tue April 7 at 6:15pm, Wed April 8 at 7:55pm, Sat April 18 at 5:35pm & Sun April 19 at 5:35pm.

One mouthy mujer. A thousand ancestors. All the fire. This isn't just a show, it's an ancestral reckoning. In this ritual-infused solo performance, Vanessa Codorniu transforms four incendiary archetypes: Perra, Puta, Loca,and Bruja (Bitch, Whore, Crazy, Witch) as represented by her ancestors into a live theatrical journey through identity, lineage, and reclamation. Honoring roots that trace from Africa, Indigenous lands in Argentina, Spain and NYC, Vanessa weaves equal parts humor, folklore, and embodied storytelling, Perra Puta Loca Bruja untangles the stories we're told about women, culture, and power and weaves them back together with defiant joy and unflinching honesty. Part memoir, part ceremony, and all heart, this work invites audiences into a shared encounter where laughter becomes clarity, and ancestral voices refuse to stay quiet.

Vanessa Codorniu (Writer/Performer) is a performer, ancestral healer, and cultural strategist whose work lives at the intersection of storytelling, improvisation, ancestral memory and entrepreneurship. Born in Peru to Argentine parents and raised in New York City, she draws from her bicultural/bilingual lineage to create performance that blends humor, ritual, and social commentary. Vanessa is the creator and performer of Perra Puta Loca Bruja, creator of Cosmic Trash and the founder of Pennsylvania's first Latino improv troupe, LoS CoMpLiCAdos. She is touring PPLB to NYC, Orlando and PA and is also performing in a Spanish play with the Popcorn Hat Players at the Gamut Theatre. She has over 20 years of experience as an ancestral healer and spiritual guide and has appeared as a cultural and spiritual commentator on Univision, Primer Impacto, Telemundo, and SHAPE magazine. She currently guides Improv for Resilience, Improv for Business workshops through Improv-Unleashed. Her work has also been featured on Good Day PA, La Voz Latina, The Burg, and WGAL/MSNBC, exploring theatre as a form of community care, representation, cultural reclamation and bridge building.

Casa Río y Candela is a creative home for one-woman shows, healing-centered improvisation, and theatre rooted in collective care and cultural memory.