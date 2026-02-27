OUT/PLAY Will Present THE HOMOSEXUALS in NYC Premiere This April

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OUT/PLAY has announced the New York City premiere of The Homosexuals by Philip Dawkins, April 3-12, 2026 at The Studio Theatre (520 8th Avenue, Suite 901, New York).

This bold and heartfelt comedy-drama offers a fresh look at friendship, identity, and community. Beginning in 2010, we move backwards in time over 10 years, revealing the experiences that shaped Evan-a young man from small-town Iowa who leaves home and finds himself in the bustling queer world of a big city. Told with sharp wit and emotional depth, The Homosexuals explores how we find belonging, navigate love and loss, and build our chosen families against the backdrop of changing attitudes toward LGBTQ+ identity.

Performance dates are Friday, April 3 at 7:00PM; Saturday, April 4 at 7:00PM; Sunday, April 5 at 3:30PM; Friday, April 10 at 7:00PM; Saturday, April 11 at 7:00PM; and Sunday, April 12 at 3:30PM, at The Studio Theater (520 8th Avenue, Suite 901, New York, NY 10018)

OUT/PLAY's production of The Homosexuals features a brilliant ensemble of new and familiar faces: Ben Freeman (British Mark), Sam Given (Mark), Alex King (Collin), Brett Radek (Michael), Kelsey Rondeau (Peter), Ian Patrick Stack (Evan), and Ann Marie Yoo (Tam). The Homosexuals is presented as an Actors' Equity Association showcase with Christopher Basile (Director), Zach Berger (Assistant Director), Dot Scuotto (Stage Manager), Imani Denson-Pittman (Lighting Designer), Stephanie Haring (Intimacy Coordinator), David Baldwin (Associate Producer), Cecilia Bracey (Associate Producer), Eugene Lovendusky (Associate Producer), David McDermott (Associate Producer), and JD Scalzo (Associate Producer). Special thanks to Court Watson for his custom cast portraits.

OUT/PLAY is a nonprofit performance group dedicated to shining a light on theatrical works written by and about the LGBTQ+ experience; and strives to connect actors and audiences by breathing new life into lesser-known or infrequently produced queer plays.