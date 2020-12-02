Gerard Canonico, Janet Krupin, Jonathan Christopher and More to Take Part in STILL HOME...FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH ON THE QUAYS

Stay home, stay warm, and stay cozy! Spend a cozy afternoon of holiday music with On The Quays with "Still Home...For The Holidays with On The Quays" - an old fashioned holiday special for the very modern Zoom world. "The holidays are unique this year with so many of us not being able to spend it with friends or family so we hope we can bring some holiday nostalgia and cheer into your living room with an old fashioned, Zoom inspired Holiday special!"

On The Quays will host the virtual event on Sunday, December 13th at 3pm EST via Zoom. Audience members can register for the event at onthequays.com. The performance is free with a suggested donation.

With music direction and original arrangements by Keiji Ishiguri and direction by Nicola Murphy and Matt Engle, the event will feature performances by Magdiel Cabral, Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, American Idiot), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Hannah Fairchild, Injoy Fountain (NBC's The Voice), Deanna Giulietti, Z Infante (Alice by Heart, Kiss My Aztec), Keiji Ishiguri, Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On), Evan Maltby (Only Human, Pokémon), Michael Quadrino, Joseph Spinelli, Michael Jayne Walker, and Zia.

A percentage of donations will be given to Claim Our Space Now, a new collective aimed at emboldening urgent action to dismantle white supremacy and save Black lives.

On The Quays is an international, New York City based, multi-disciplinary production company that is dedicated to telling relevant stories that promote empathy and build communities. Production credits include Stop/Over (Dublin Fringe Festival), RENT (Cas di Cultura - Aruba & Edinburgh Festival Fringe), The Last Days of Cleopatra (The New Theatre - Dublin), and FLOAT: A Short Film. www.onthequays.com

