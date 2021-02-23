MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses FLORA, THE RED MENACE On Latest Episode

Get ready to "sing happy" as hosts Bobby Traversa and Kristina Miller-Weston discuss 1965's "Flora, The Red Menace" on episode four of new Broadway podcast My Favorite Flop!

"Flora, The Red Menace" tells the story of aspiring artist Flora Meszaros and her struggle to balance love, communism, and self-worth during Depression-era NYC.

Knock, knock! (Who's there?!) It's your Palomino Pal to tell you that episode four of popular new podcast My Favorite Flop is here and it's all about Kander and Ebb's first Broadway musical, "Flora, The Red Menace"!



Based on Lester Atwell's 1962 novel "Love Is Just Around The Corner", "Flora, The Red Menace" tells the story of valedictorian and future fashion designer Flora Meszaros and her struggle to balance love, communism, and self-worth during Depression-era NYC. On the episode, hosts Bobby and Kristina recount the show's beginnings as a hopeful vehicle for rising star Barbra Streisand to its eventual Broadway bow with 19-year-old Liza Minnelli in her place. They also touch on the lasting legacy of the show -- Liza's historic Tony win catapulted her into superstardom, composing team Kander and Ebb became household names, and producer Hal Prince prolifically decided to start directing his own work. The original production may have flopped, but it paved the way for some of Broadway's biggest legends!

My Favorite Flop is the brainchild of hosts Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!) and was born out of their love for musical theatre and their desire to celebrate the lesser-knowns and also-rans. Each episode explores a different Broadway "flop" and lovingly looks at the show itself, its history, and perhaps some of the surrounding factors that may have led to its ultimate demise. Over the course of this podcast, Bobby and Kristina hope their positivity and enthusiasm help to de-stigmatize the word "flop" and change the narrative that "flop = bad."

