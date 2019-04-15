MUSICAL THEATER TODAY VOLUME 3 to Feature Georgia Stitt, Joe Iconis & More

The third volume of the anthology will release on Monday, April 29th. The publication will be celebrated with a party at The Pershing Square Signature Center and will feature book signings at 6:30PM by various contributors in the volume, including composer-lyricist Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), director Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), choreographer Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop), composer-lyricist Peter Mills (The Hello Girls), and Cara Loelle Reichel (Producing Artistic Director, Prospect Theater Company).

Through the official release date, Volume 3 is available for pre-order at $10 off list price. Books can be purchased in advance online at musicaltheatertoday.com (for pickup at the party or to be shipped worldwide) or purchased at the Signature Theatre Bookstore during the event.

Highlights of this volume include an in-depth interview with Joe Iconis chronicling Be More Chill's unique journey to Broadway; a multi-part feature on Playwrights Horizons' upcoming world premiere production of Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop; and a series of features on orchestration, exploring printed excerpts from the work of Dave Malloy (Octet, The Great Comet), Daniel Kluger (Oklahoma!), Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), Michael Starobin (Sunday in the Park with George, Renascence)... and more!





