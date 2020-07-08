Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lizard Creative Productions presents LIZARD TONGUE MEN, a new whacky, fun comedy style show on July 18, 2020 at 9:00pm via Zoom.

This is the preview night where these guys from all over the globe will entertain you with their unique talents. Watch them curl, twist, bend and do all sorts of things with their unique tongues.

Register HERE.

This show is scheduled to run until August 15, 2020. Space are limited so sign up early! Mature audiences please. For inquiries please submit an email to lizardtonguescreative@gmail.com.

