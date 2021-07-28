LIMBO'S WOODLAND One Act Play Announced At The Chain Theatre

After sixteen months of closure, the Chain Theatre is opening its doors to the playwrights, actors, directors, and audiences hungry in NYC for a festival of original works.

Join us this summer for the Chain Theatre One Act Festival. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a 90-minute 'mix-tape' of live theatre.

Limbo's Woodland will be part of the selected voices that make up this summers festival of New York City based playwrights. Program #9 7/24, 8/1, 8/3, 8/10 will be available in person with one special Live Streamed performance on 8/1. and will be immediately followed by a talk back with the playwright.

The woods of Saint Virgil's Cemetery seem to go on forever. Unknowingly trapped, Robin, a ghost hunter from 1984 enters the cemetery looking for the spirit of her sister but finds Kaya instead, a runaway from the year 1954. The two reluctantly join forces to find a way out, crossing paths with a group of trouble making friends and one lost boy, wandering deeper into the open arms of the endless woodland.

The playwright is sixteen year old Steph Prizhitomsky who will also star in the production along with Nina Celedonio, Daniel Lee, Julia Fein, Julia Fitzgerald, and Andres Reyes.

For more information visit https://www.chaintheatre.org/one-act-play-festival.