Kingdommtc Launches New Fragrance and Essential Oils Based On EMPRESS'S DIARY

The event will take place Monday, November 9.

Kingdommtc.com brand, home of the recently released original new Drama , "Empress's Diary" as a virtual stage play , has announced a new fragrance, "Empress's Diary".

Yes the new fragrance is inspired by and named after the drama "Empress's Diary". During this present pandemic the company worked with due diligence to put out their first World Premiere drama, this past July.

Now the creator and Director of the play, Nickolas The III, has created with his production team, on a captivating new scent.

"Empress's Diary" the fragrance and Essential oil version, has notes of Jasmine , Lavender, Vanilla as well as other natural ingredients for women.

Attendees must wear masks and social distancing will be enforced. However plan to watch virtually, as it will livestream between 7pm- 730pm EST on Kingdommtc's YOUTUBE channel.

The event will take place, Monday Nov 9th, 2020 at the historical N.A.M.A Harlem (New Amsterdam Musical Association). The venue is located at 107 W. 130th St , Harlem, New York.

For more info visit Kingdommtc.com.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You