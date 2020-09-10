Kervigo Ensemble Theater Presents World Premiere Readings Of T Club And GEN

The readings will take place on September 28 and October 5, respectively.

Kervigo Ensemble Theater presents the world premiere readings of T Club by Jac Ford and GEN by Makaela Shealy-Sachot September 28 and October 5, respectively, via Zoom.

Based on Kervigo's mission that anyone and everyone should experience theater, tickets will be pay what you can, and all ticket proceeds will go directly to the Artists involved during the 2020-21 season.

T Club follows Raj, 28, Nat, 20 and Lily, 11, as they are forced to face a common tragedy. Finding both solace and turmoil in each other, they explore their experiences together until one of them reaches their tipping point and changes everything.

Starring Simoné Elizabeth Bart, Shrey Bhargava, and Zoe Glick. Directed by Glenn Girón. Performance will be September 28 at 7pm EST. Run time is approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are available online. Please click here or visit kervigoensemble.org for tickets.

GEN follows the womxn lineage of a family on St. Helena Island in South Carolina. Years swirl around everyone who enters this house as they navigate embedded fears, white fragility, "southern" womxnhood and the ignorance with which we often follow our ancestors into the dark. GEN is about family (chosen or blood), the ties that bind, and what lengths we will go to in order to keep them intact -- or precisely what it takes to sever them for good.

Starring Nolan Corder, Hunter Hopkins Dunn, Olivia Gibson, Lizzy Jarrett, Gabriela Safa Karam, Zak Ma, Rachel Sorteberg, Forest VanDyke, and Alaya Walton. Directed by Melissa Mowry. Performance will be October 5 at 7pm EST. Run time is approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are available online. Please click here or visit kervigoensemble.org for tickets.

Kervigo Ensemble Theater was founded in December 2019 by Jac Ford and Glenn Girón with collaboration, equity, and sustainability as its backbone. The company cultivates new and reimagined works, through a collaborative ensemble, in order to champion today's artists and make theater accessible to all. For more information please visit kervigoensemble.org.

