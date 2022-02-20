Kari Grunberg to Headline Improvised Musical Comedy Show ON THE SPOT

On The Spot, the now 7-year running improvised musical comedy show, is back on Monday nights at the Broadway Comedy Club. This month, the show partners with Kari Grunberg (A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, and By The Way, That's Moozie) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Ms. Grunberg will be the sole singer in the show. With every song she sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

Kari Grunberg has performed across the United States and Canada in popular musicals, film, TV, and in her own celebrated cabaret shows. This is not her first time at On The Spot, having appeared on multiple occasions in their standard shows, and her return in this new format is welcomed by the cast and production team.

"We're incredibly excited to have Kari back with us as a soloist. The show is always special when she shows up, so we can only imagine how much fun we're going to have with her providing the backbone for the whole thing," says On The Spot producer Nathan Armstrong , "And stay tuned for more of these soloist shows, we have some big things planned!"

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday February 28th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Patrick Reidy (BoogieManja), Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe), Teresa Morrison (Lady in the Peach Dress). and Chris Catalano (TurboTax Superbowl Commercial). Musical accompaniment will be provided by Andrew Whitbeck (Waitress), with technical direction and scene calls made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy