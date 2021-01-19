Julie J's Digital Drag Piece FAULTY DEFENSE MECHANISMS Premieres January 22

Creator Julie J and Executive Producer Aaron S. Hock will premiere Julie J's new digital drag performance piece Faulty Defense Mechanisms on Friday, January 22 at 7 PM.

Faulty Defense Mechanisms spotlights Julie J, an emerging drag artist, as she grapples with life on the precipice of greatness. Is she stupid for considering herself on the precipice of greatness? Probably. Does she have knowledge about life beyond planet earth? Naturally. Is she brilliant for the 6-inch heels that she's wearing as she walks the line between Black nonsense and gender euphoria? Absolutely.

Combining original text, lip-sync, and multi-media extravagance Julie J brings together a digital drag show that celebrates exactly where she is at the moment: fresh from the womb and already saving for retirement. Released in installments throughout January, the project will appear in full for the first time during Friday's premiere.

Faulty Defense Mechanisms runs 40-minutes, and will premiere live on YouTube at 7 PM on Friday, January 22nd. Free reservations can be made at bit.ly/fdmtickets. Those with reservations will also receive a link to watch the show on-demand after the premiere.

The show is created and directed by Julie J; executive produced by Aaron S. Hock; choreographed by Caroline Burkhart; filmed & edited by Dan Lalor; production managed by Mariel Sanchez; with styling by Julie J and Dylan Mekhi Etienne Ramsay.

Julie J is a New York City based drag artist, performer, and cultural deviant. Her original work has been presented through La MaMa ETC, The Tank, New Light Theater Project and internationally at La MaMa Umbria. As a performer, she has worked at Ensemble Studio Theater, The Tank, Abrons Arts Center, The Dixon Place, and internationally in the Prague International Fringe Festival. Her created work focuses on cultural insertion, relationships between history and identity, and the tactics of escape utilized by marginalized bodies. She is currently developing work that combines drag performance, dance, and experimental modes of storytelling. In 2021 she plans to tour her newest piece EYESHADOW! nationally and internationally. @juliej.nyc // juliejnyc.com

Booking inquiries can be sent to mxjuliej@gmail.com.