Infinite Variety Productions to Present IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS

Over 50 years ago, thousands of young American women went to Vietnam to serve their country. These women's stories remain untold. In 2016, Infinite Variety Productions interviewed five of these women; Ann Kelsey (Special Services Librarian), Judy Jenkins Gaudino (Special Services Recreation Employee), Jeanne "Sam" Christie (Red Cross, Donut Dollie), Lily Adams (US Army Nurse), and Doris "Lucki" Allen (US Army Intelligence Specialist).

Through these oral histories, IVP has created a fascinating and endearing 55-minute documentary theatre piece, using the exact words from the five women's testimonies. In Their Footsteps vividly recreates their memories - in all their glory, humor, and horror. Seamlessly weaving between the five stories, In Their Footsteps manages to portray the human side of war, creating bunkers, rooftops, military vehicles, and more through a constantly moving set composed of just five blocks.

In Their Footsteps has traveled and been performed throughout the world, including The Edinburgh Fringe Festival; BorderLight Cleveland International Fring; and the San Antonio WOSL Conference; and Sydney, Australia.

Now, thanks to the generosity of the City Corps Artists Grant and Frigid NYC, IVP can present this poignant play for FREE, live in-person and streamed, from the Kraine Theater on October 26th at 7pm EST.

Don't miss your opportunity to view In Their Footsteps stateside before it heads to Rome and Milan to participate in the Onstage Festival this November.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue: The Kraine Theater- 85 E 4th St, NY, NY or live streamed from anywhere

Date: October 26th @ 7pm EST

Cost: FREE

Reserve tickets (in-person and live-stream) at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/intheirfootsteps

Infinite Variety Productions (IVP) is a registered 501(c)3 theatre company dedicated to spotlighting women who have gone unnoticed throughout history and demanding awareness of women's roles in historical, current and possible events.