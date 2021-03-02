Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Infinite Variety Productions Begins Work On A Pandemic Play

Part of the play will include an installation and your words might be included in the final production.

Mar. 2, 2021  

Infinite Variety Productions Begins Work On A Pandemic Play

Infinite Variety Productions is working on a new play and they need your help! The play is based on two roommates living in NYC during Covid.

IVP is asking anyone who

  • lives and left NYC during pandemic

  • remained and still living in NYC during the pandemic

  • moved back to NYC during the pandemic

to answer the questions below:

During the pandemic (any point) how did the below change?

  • Your relationship and or connection to NYC?

  • Your relationship and or connection to other humans?

  • Your relationship and or connection to self?

Pick one, two or all three to answer.

Send over your answers in a video or audio format by Sunday, March 14. It can be as short or as long as you want. Feel free to give them your stream of consciousness and thoughts.

Any questions email: infinitevarietynyc@gmail.com

To send the files via wetransfer, send to email: infinitevarietynyc@gmail.com

Or add it to the google folder:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13vZ_sKhS4gWuRNrg448J989sldpx45sL?usp=sharing

Part of the play will include an installation and your words might be included in the final production. Currently, they are only utilizing for research and you will be contacted for permission regarding utilization in performance.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
TCG Books First Fridays Features Dael Orlandersmiths UNTIL THE FLOOD Photo

TCG Books' First Fridays Features Dael Orlandersmith's UNTIL THE FLOOD

Visionary Director, Yokko, Presents EN:2021 Photo

Visionary Director, Yokko, Presents EN:2021

DELEJOS (FROM AFAR) Immersive Zoom Theater Plays Limited Run in March Photo

DELEJOS (FROM AFAR) Immersive Zoom Theater Plays Limited Run in March

The Hess Collective Presents SPOILED: The Film Project Photo

The Hess Collective Presents SPOILED: The Film Project


More Hot Stories For You

  • Morehead State University Presents SHOWTIME! Online Revue
  • The Carnegie to Host Portrait Fundraiser
  • VOICES of Kentuckiana Present Virtual Cabaret HINDSIGHT 2020
  • Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK Present 'All Together Now'