Infinite Variety Productions Begins Work On A Pandemic Play

Infinite Variety Productions is working on a new play and they need your help! The play is based on two roommates living in NYC during Covid.

IVP is asking anyone who

lives and left NYC during pandemic

remained and still living in NYC during the pandemic

moved back to NYC during the pandemic

to answer the questions below:

During the pandemic (any point) how did the below change?

Your relationship and or connection to NYC?

Your relationship and or connection to other humans?

Your relationship and or connection to self?

Pick one, two or all three to answer.

Send over your answers in a video or audio format by Sunday, March 14. It can be as short or as long as you want. Feel free to give them your stream of consciousness and thoughts.

Any questions email: infinitevarietynyc@gmail.com

To send the files via wetransfer, send to email: infinitevarietynyc@gmail.com

Or add it to the google folder:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13vZ_sKhS4gWuRNrg448J989sldpx45sL?usp=sharing

Part of the play will include an installation and your words might be included in the final production. Currently, they are only utilizing for research and you will be contacted for permission regarding utilization in performance.