Improv Returns to Times Square with New York Improv Theater’s Opening Weekend at Comedy Village

The New York Improv Theater kicks off its opening weekend with a new series of shows at Comedy Village, now located at 352 West 44th Street—just steps from the Majestic Theatre in Times Square. Performances begin nightly at 7 p.m., featuring a rotating lineup of one to four improv teams, delivering a mix of short form, long form, musical comedy, and improvised murder mystery.
For over two decades, the New York Improv Theater has been a fixture in the neighborhood, attracting locals, tourists, and private groups for its daily performances and extensive class and jam programs. With new house teams currently forming, the theater invites performers and audiences alike to get involved.
Tickets are $20 at the door with a two-item minimum. Discounted $10 advance tickets are available online.
Upcoming Performances:
May 30 (Fri): Walt Frasier, Laurice Fattal, Amelia Fowler, Liz Lord, Samuel Van Wyk
May 31 (Sat): “8 Improv” featuring Andrea Hernandez Mieres, Thomas Burns Scully, Ryan Hudzik, Nathan Armstrong
June 1 (Sun): Andrea Hernandez Mieres, David Lee Morea, Ashley Albinus
June 2 (Mon): Eli Sebastian Wassertzug, Max Feldman, Walt Frasier, Laurice Fattal, Ashley Albinus
June 3 (Tues): Tuesday Night Teams including Abogado Abogado and Siesta Time
June 4 (Wed): “8 Improv” with Sarah Brenner, Elise Ramaekers, Riley Stanz, Walt Frasier
June 5 (Thurs): “HEY GAY” – A Pride Month improv show hosted by David Lee Morea
June 6 (Fri): Madcapped Mysteries, an improvised murder mystery hosted by Walt Frasier
June 7 (Sat): “8 Improv” with Andrea Hernandez Mieres, Ryan Hudzik, David Lee Morea, Max Feldman
June 8 (Sun): Sunday Night Improv
June 9 (Mon): On The Spot NYC, a cabaret-improv hybrid show
