Improv Returns to Times Square with New York Improv Theater’s Opening Weekend at Comedy Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Improv Theater kicks off its opening weekend with a new series of shows at Comedy Village, now located at 352 West 44th Street—just steps from the Majestic Theatre in Times Square. Performances begin nightly at 7 p.m., featuring a rotating lineup of one to four improv teams, delivering a mix of short form, long form, musical comedy, and improvised murder mystery.

For over two decades, the New York Improv Theater has been a fixture in the neighborhood, attracting locals, tourists, and private groups for its daily performances and extensive class and jam programs. With new house teams currently forming, the theater invites performers and audiences alike to get involved.

Tickets are $20 at the door with a two-item minimum. Discounted $10 advance tickets are available online.

Upcoming Performances:

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 12% Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds