IT: A MUSICAL PARODY Opens Tonight At Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE presents the New York premiere of IT: A Musical Parody opening tonight, Thursday, October 20, for its exclusive 13-show engagement. The show runs through its special Halloween performance on Monday, October 31. Featuring a selection of pop and rock favorites, IT: A Musical Parody stars Garrett Clayton (NBC-TV's Hairspray Live!, "The Fosters"), and is written by John Flynn, directed by Nathan Moore, and features choreography by Mallory Butcher, in addition to musical direction and arrangements by Gregory Nabours. IT: A Musical features production design by Chadd McMillan and lighting design by Julien V. Elstob. Pablo Rossil and E.K. Dagenfield serve as executive producers for Rockwell Productions. Tickets are $35-75, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

When the piece debuted on the west coast in 2019, the show won six Los Angeles Ovation Awards, including "Best Production of a Musical," "Best Book" and "Best Direction." Film Threat hailed the show as "hauntingly hilarious. Combine the film parody with music, spooky scares, breakout dance numbers and a killer clown and you're in for a great time." All Access raved "this comedic spin on the scary hit film is sure to delight all kinds of audiences." According to BroadwayWorld, "IT will keep you laughing and applauding. The cast's voices and the resulting laughter will take you to high heaven."

In addition to Garrett Clayton, the cast features Vanjah Boikai, E.K. Dagenfield, Trevin Goin, Gwen Hollander, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Katie Self, and Sterling Sulieman.

IT: A Musical Parody follows the haunting plot line in Derry, Maine where seven young outcasts confront their worst nightmare - a shapeshifting evil that emerges from the sewer to prey on children and disguises itself as a clown, known as Pennywise. Taking place over a horrifying summer, the group must band together to overcome their fears and battle the infamous, monstrous demonic evil. This rendition takes inspiration from both the original 1990 classic film and the 2017 re-make, as well as the novel that started it all, ensuring an epically frightful experience.

IT: A Musical Parody will be presented from Thursday, October 20 through Sunday, October 30 with the following schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. There will be a special additional Halloween performance on Monday, October 31 at 8:00 PM.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage