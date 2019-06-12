IATI Theater Celebrates Pride 2019

IATI Theater, a 50-year-old New York theater institution, joins the celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride and World Pride 2019 with its own PRIDE CELEBRATION 2019.

Their efforts to promote diversity and raise social awareness are as strong as the first day. That's why IATI Theater is offering a platform to a diverse group of LGBTQ+ artists and invite us to visit their imaginations and be part of their stories.

IATI Theater became the first Latino company to raise funds to help victims during the AIDS epidemic in the 80s and our company has supported and been a part of the LGBTQ+ community. We've worked towards raising awareness, fighting for equality, and most importantly, serving as a platform for minorities to share their voices and stories.

Join in the 2019 PRIDE CELEBRATION featuring the following events:

The Diamond Stag | MORE INFO + TICKETS

Thursday, June 20 to Saturday June 22 / Multiple times - Underground Stage

A Performance Art piece by Installation Artist and Designer Andrew Yang.

The Diamond Stag: a theatrical performance art piece conceived by designer, conceptual, and installation artist Andrew Yang.

In The Diamond Stag, audiences are invited to an immersive experience in which they'll journey through nature, identity, vanity, and sanity - challenging their connection with the surrounding world.

Designed with a limited capacity, The Diamond Stag has an estimated duration of 20 minutes and will be performed several times a day, accepting a maximum capacity of 25 people per performance.

Panel: Queer Art & The Politicization of Identity | MORE INFO + RSVP

Saturday, June 22 / 5PM - IATI Studio

?The intersection of identity politics and art making has always been charged-- but in today's click bait culture-- language policing and acting "correctly" threatens the very foundations of what it means to freely create. We invite a diverse group of artists, creators, and thinkers together to discuss how they approach existing in this current climate-- and how to get your voice and perspective heard.

Andrew Yang | Moderator + Multi Media Artist

An installation artist whose primary medium has been dolls and experiential design. His work has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, as well as the windows of Barneys New York, Galeries Lafayette Paris, and Joyce Hong Kong. He has collaborated with brands such as Lancome Paris and Sideshow Collectibles.

André Armenante | Production Designer

A special effects designer, who began his career in special effect robotics and work in the toy industry. In addition to theatrical and lighting design, Armenante is currently the Global Chief of Design at LumiGogo, a cutting edge commercial and residential empire.

Jessica Yatrofsky | Writer + Photographer

A published writer and photographer based in NYC who is also the founder of the NY Fem factory, a group of feminists who produce events and curated readings and shows around the world.

Santos Munoz | Photographer

A Brooklyn based photographer who's tender depictions of queer love and relationships have received accolades from international press.

Ashley Evens | Digital Marketing + Innovation

A visionary and entrepreneur who has been a longtime activist within the queer community.

IATI Theater is a New York-based, non-profit performing arts organization founded in 1968 by Venezuelan director Abdón Villamizar and a group of Latino writers and actors, dedicated to serving all audiences in both the Spanish and English languages. IATI's vision is to bring art into the lives of those in poverty, ethnic and cultural isolation. IATI artists address contemporary issues of broad human interest and frame them in an appropriate cultural context of powerful social impact to provoke introspection and social awareness. IATI is devoted to facilitating the emergence of new artistic talents in the disciplines of theater, music, and dance.

For more information, please visit www.iatitheater.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You