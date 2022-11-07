HAMLET IN HARLEM Comes to Theater for the New City This Month
Performances run November 10 to 27 2022.
After a sold-out run this past spring, Hamlet in Harlem returns to the East Village's Theater for the New City, for 11 performances, November 10th to 27th, 2022. This American comedy written and directed by Alberto Ferreras promises murder, mystery, offensive stereotypes and cultural appropriations.
Hamlet in Harlem is the story of an empathetic caucasian filmmaker called Jason Harriman, who dreams about producing an all-Latino adaptation of "Hamlet" that takes place in "el Barrio". The only problem is that he doesn't know much about Latinos, or Harlem, or even Hamlet.
This laugh-out-loud, I-can't-believe-this-is-Shakespeare comedy addresses important issues of media representation, gender roles, cultural appropriation, and the relevance of classic literature.
Its cast recently received the Latino Alternative Theater Award as Best Ensemble, and it includes-in order of appearance- Ardes Quinn, John David West, Cole Ortiz-Mackes, Barbra Herr, Kyle Kankonde, Michael Vazquez, Robert Gonzales Jr, and Hector Lincoln.
The show is produced by Myrna Duarte with the assistance of Maria Fernanda Rodriguez.
Alberto Ferreras (playwright and director) is a Spanish-Venezuelan-American author and filmmaker known for Somos-the first commissioned video installation of the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino. He is the author of the award-winning novel B as in Beauty (Hachette, 2009). and the creator of HBO's Habla documentary series (2003-2022). You can catch a new special called "Habla Loud" (2022) on HBO Max.
More info about the author at: www.alberto-ferreras.com
November 7, 2022
A new developmental production of Animal Farm: The Musical will be presented at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, BMCC Campus, from November 16 - 20, 2022, from creative team Steve Wallace (composer), Daniel Abrahamson (lyricist), Sarah Mucek (book writer) and Charles Anthony Burks (director).
STATEN ISLAND! THE MUSICAL Comes to The Tank Next Month
November 7, 2022
Staten Island! The Musical is headed to The Tank next month. Performances will be December 1 and 2 at 7:00 pm, December 3 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, December 4 at 3:00 pm.
José D. Alvarez Announces Workshop Performances of XOXO, LORD BYRON
November 6, 2022
'XoXo, Lord Byron', an historical comedy inspired by the controversial personal life of famed poet Lord Byron, will premiere at the New York Theater Winter Festival, November 2022
Akiko Tokuoka to Present WAKASHU - TIMELESS BEAUTY OF THE THIRD GENDER at The Secret Theatre
November 5, 2022
Performance Artist Akiko Tokuoka's new work, “Wakashu - Timeless Beauty of the Third Gender” will premiere in Queens this November. The work, made possible in part by a $3,000 grant from Queens Council on the Arts (QCA), will be staged at Secret Theatre.