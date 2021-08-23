Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Green Space Announces September FERTILE GROUND

pixeltracker

Fertile Ground will showcase works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on September 26.

Aug. 23, 2021  

Green Space Announces September FERTILE GROUND

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature Fertile Ground program this September. Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on September 26th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.
-Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts

FERTILE GROUND supports both emerging and established artists, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Fertile Ground September Artists

Sarahi Calderon
Catawampus Collective
Taylor Douglas and Meitav Vilensky
BlueSklineline dance company
Animus Movement
Anna Paterson Dance

September 26th
7pm
Tickets: $15 at door and online here


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Arctic Cycle to Present DISPATCH TO THE FUTURE: A THEATRICAL JOURNEY THROUGH CENTRAL PARK
  • REPULSING THE MONKEY Will Be Performed Next Month at The White Horse Tavern
  • Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT
  • Alexandra Salter to Star in THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Presented by Face To Face Films