Green Space Announces September FERTILE GROUND

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature Fertile Ground program this September. Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on September 26th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.

-Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts

FERTILE GROUND supports both emerging and established artists, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Fertile Ground September Artists

Sarahi Calderon

Catawampus Collective

Taylor Douglas and Meitav Vilensky

BlueSklineline dance company

Animus Movement

Anna Paterson Dance



September 26th

7pm

Tickets: $15 at door and online here