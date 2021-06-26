Green Space Announces July Virtual Performances

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs presented virtually. For the second of two programs, Take Root will present work by Alison Cook Beatty Dance and Anabella Lenzu from July 16 - December 31, 2021.

Performances are available to view on a donation-made basis at https://danceentropy.networkforgood.com/projects/120552-take-root-2021-performances

TAKE ROOT, now in its 13th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth with support to present their work to the public. Take Root will present 20 aesthetically diverse artists among seven performances July 2021 - June 2022.

Alison Cook Beatty Dance's MAHAWAY: SPRING ETERNAL is a two-act ballet that tells the story of a Mother Skunk named Akhushtal, her baby girl Mahaway, and a protective jaguar named Ix Chel.

MAHAWAY: SPRING ETERNAL is a commemorative dance & musical celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Paris premiere of Igor Stravinsky's and Vaslav Nijinsky's "The Rite of Spring". Cook-Beatty's ballet premiered at The Schermerhorn Theater in Brooklyn, NY, on the century anniversary date May 29, 2013, in collaboration with composer Dorian Wallace, the co-artistic director of Tenth Intervention.

In this virtual performance, 2019, Tenth Intervention performs live with 25 dancers from Alison Cook Beatty Dance and Infinity Dance Theater, a non-traditional dance company committed to expanding the boundaries of dance by featuring dancers with and without disabilities, under the direction of Artistic Director Kitty Lunn.

Anabella Lenzu's The night that you stopped acting/ La noche que dejaste de actuar confronts the absurdity and irony of life, while being an artist and a spectator in today's world. The work reflects Anabella Lenzu's experience as a Latina/European artist living in New York and comes from a deep examination of her motivations as a woman, mother, and immigrant. Available July 16 - December 31, 2021.

Donate to Watch.