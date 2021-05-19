GOD OF CARNAGE to be Presented by West 14th Theater Company

In May 2020, Ravi Schwartz, Kira Lukasik and Nora Lullo, three NYU students studying Drama at Tisch at the Atlantic Acting School, got together and decided to direct, produce, and act in a Zoom production of John Cariani's Almost, Maine. The show was a huge success and served as a fundraiser, raising $4,954.73 for Free Arts NYC, a non-profit youth arts organization located in NYC. From there, they decided to create an official theater company, West 14th Theater Company.

West 14th is committed to telling complex and truthful stories that help contribute to a greater understanding of the world and the human condition. They strongly believe that theater is a means of building bridges and bringing people together and hope to inspire that through their work. They are an artist-driven organization making theater happen even in the most difficult of times.

On May 30th and 31st, West 14th will open their fourth virtual production, God of Carnage, written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton. The story follows the aftermath of a playground altercation between two eleven-year-old boys, as two sets of Brooklyn parents agree to meet in a civilized manner to discuss the incident. But, as the meeting progresses, the adults' conversation soon turns into a childish evening of tears, teasing, and tantrums. The play is a hilarious dark comedy, one that is as timely as ever. God of Carnage will be performed and streamed LIVE on Showtix4u on May 30th at 8 PM EST and May 31st at 8 PM EST. After purchasing your ticket, you will receive a link and a code for that specific date!

The cast includes Nora Lullo as Veronica Novak, Caden Hengesbach as Michael Novak, Alice Zelenko as Annette Raleigh, and James Power as Alan Raleigh. The play is directed by Kira Lukasik, produced by Ravi Schwartz, associate produced by Ben Banks, and stage managed by Sanchez. Costume design is by Madeline Rostmeyer and props are by Nora Lulllo.

Tickets are $5 and can be found here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52620

To learn more about West 14th Theater Company check out their website: https://www.west14theater.com and for more behind the scenes of God of Carnage follow their Instagram: @west14theater, TikTok: @west14theater, Twitter: @west14theater and Facebook: West 14th Theater Company!