GLITTER UPRISING Comes to the Queerly Festival Stage This Month

GLITTER UPRISING, a fiercely queer burlesque ritual created and curated by Holli Hemlock, takes the stage at Under St Marks Theater (94 St Marks Pl, NYC) as part of FRIGID's Queerly Festival, themed "Revolting Queers" for 2025.

This one-night-only performance will also stream online, glittering its way into homes across the globe.

GLITTER UPRISING isn't just a show-it's a reclamation and a revolution. A velvet-throated scream wrapped in pasties and protest. Expect body-forward brilliance, trans joy, queer rage, and sacred absurdity from a lineup of performers who aren't afraid to bare soul and skin.

Featuring:

Holli Hemlock (she/they) - Pretty and poisonous. A bouquet of deadly flowers bound in jute. Gender euphoria in a rhinestone thong.

King Leo Mane (he/they) - The Sovereign of Seduction. Dapper, dynamic, and dripping in trans-masc majesty.

Masc.Ari (they/he/your majesty) - Drag prince. Cosmic menace. Glam incarnate.

Mx. Mommy Issues (they/them) - Draglesque brat with Southern kink. Hotter than your therapy bill.

Nini Rebeck (she/her) - Seductive hips, sultry flow. Belly dance meets burlesque bombshell.

Phoenix Fucktoy (it/its) - Feral, filthy, and fiercely trans. Your cryptid kink dream made flesh.

Poppy J Snacks (he/they) - Bearlesque star and comedy hurricane. Thicc, spicy, and serving joy.

Regal Mortis (she/her) - Glitter gore queen. Latina legend. An NYC emolesque icon.

Sir Clover (they/he/it) - Queer chaos incarnate. Soft menace. Will absolutely get away with it.

From grief to glitter, from protest to play, Glitter Uprising is here to reclaim the stage-and your attention. Get ready for feels, tears, screams, and tender revolutions.

Join the uprising on the last day of Pride month. Or watch from your couch. Either way, you won't leave unchanged.

