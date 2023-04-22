Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Face To Face Films to Hold First In-Person Fundraiser For 2023-2024 Season

The event will be held on May 19th at 7 PM at Studio 353.

Apr. 22, 2023  

The ensemble and resident members of Face to Face Films will come together for a one night only event on May 19th at 7 PM at Studio 353 in Manhattan to fundraise for their upcoming 2023-2024 season with a night of music and performances.

Anthony Laura, the company's artistic director states "We are so excited to hold our first in person fundraiser to bring together all of this amazing talent and showcase our past and future work that we are extremely proud of."

Selected scenes from Mr. Laura's "The Girl with the Red Hair," "A Place for Us," the upcoming plays "Shadows," and "Duality," the web series "Sienna" and ensemble member Richard Urquiza's play "Countrymen" will include the work featured.

Songs from Mr. Laura's film "Azure" and his plays "The Girl with the Red Hair" and "Shadows" will be performed by resident songwriter Rose Hart and ensemble members Alexandra Rooney and Chelsea Renae. Resident composer Philip Lauto will perform original compositions created for the company.

The ensemble members scheduled to appear are Delano Allen, Zoe Badovinac, Gabe Calleja, Ciara Chanel, Candy Dato, Skylar D'Andrea, Nina Fernandez, Hailey Foss, Jaclyn Holliday Courtnie Keaton, Ally McQuade, Katia Mendoza, Chelsea Renae, Alexandra Rooney, Grace Rucci, Rheanna Salazar, Richard Urquiza and Colleen Wright.

Directors for the performances include Mr. Laura, Delano Allen, Gabe Calleja, Skylar D'Andrea, Courtnie Keaton, Liv Kirby and Richard Urquiza.

Tickets can be found here.




