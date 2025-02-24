Face To Face Films Begins Workshopping New Play YOU & ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Face to Face Films will begin workshopping their new play "You & Me" this April. The original work, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, will feature an ensemble cast of eleven Face to Face actors.

"You & Me" tells the story of Chloe (Brianne Buishas), whose sister Delilah (also played by Brianne Buishas in flashbacks) was the sole person responsible for a school shooting at a local university. Delilah's girlfriend Mackenzie (Courtnie Keaton) survived the attack and must come to terms with a different life in the wake of Delilah's actions and death. Chloe and Mackenzie begin to form a bond that tests everything they once knew.

The full cast includes Brianne Buishas, Courtnie Keaton, Cate Finck, Marlowe Finck, Delano Allen, Winter Donnelly, Nour Habbash, Sydney Law, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Rheanna Salazar.

Upon completion of the 2025 workshop, "You & Me" will have its Off-Broadway world premiere at A.R.T. New York Theatres in April 2026.

The production will be produced by Anthony M. Laura and Jacklyn Collier under the Face to Face Films banner.

This marks the first original work to be produced since the company presented their memory trilogy over the course of three years, beginning in 2022.

