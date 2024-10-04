F*CK7thGRADE To Return To Wild Project in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



wild project will present a return engagement of F*CK7thGRADE with music, lyrics, and concept by Jill Sobule and book by Liza Birkenmeier, directed by two-time Obie Award-winner Lisa Peterson with music direction by Julie Wolf. The critically acclaimed musical memoir will return to the wild project, November 1-16.

With an adolescent romance and a brief rise to pop stardom, F*CK7thGRADE is a queer musical memoir about how we'll never get out of middle school, conceived by award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule - whose 1990's hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl."

"This is a show for Sobule fans, and for a queer audience, but it's also for the many nerds who grew up to be the cool people." Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times (Critics Pick)

"Unsentimental, humorous and gently weird." Raven Snook, Time Out NY

"Delightful, poignant, and utterly charming." Mark Rifkin, This Week In New York

F*CK7thGRADE stars Jill Sobule, Julie Wolf, Kristen Ellis-Henderson and Nini Camps with Scenic Design by Rachel Hauck, Lighting Design by Oona Curley, Sound Design by Elisabeth Weidner, and Costume Design by Gina Ruiz & David F. Zambrana with Stage Manager Allison Parker and Audio Engineer Gregory Kostroff.

Performances are scheduled on Friday, November 1 at 8pm, Saturday, November 2 at 8pm, Sunday, November 3 at 7pm, Monday, November 4 at 7pm, Thursday, November 7 at 7pm, Friday, November 8 at 8pm, Saturday, November 9 at 8pm, Sunday, November 10 at 7pm, Monday, November 11 at 7pm, Thursday, November 14 at 7pm, Friday, November 15 at 8pm, and Saturday, November 16 at 8pm. Tickets ($46-$56) are available for advance purchase at https://thewildproject.org/performances/fck7thgrade/. The performance will run approximately 95 minutes, with no intermission.

wild project is a nonprofit producer and venue which supports the diverse independent theater, film, music, visual arts, and spoken-word artists of New York City. Since 2007, wild project has presented and produced theater that enriches, educates, and unifies its East Village community in an environmentally responsible green space. Located on E. 3rd St. in Manhattan, wild project curates resident companies in its 89-seat theater and devotes specific initiatives toward LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC projects and the work of local East Village artists, to ensure nonprofit theater sustains its roots in the community. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and cultivates artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity. https://thewildproject.org/

